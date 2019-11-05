California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 131,691 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.82% of National Retail Properties worth $75,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,329.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

