California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 94,531 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Iqvia worth $65,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iqvia by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 677,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 149,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Iqvia by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $410,323,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

