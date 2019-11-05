California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,921,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.78% of NiSource worth $87,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 36.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $957,242.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

