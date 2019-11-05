Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 35.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $904.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.46.

CPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

