Cameco’s (CCO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cameco from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.94. 515,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,568. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.00. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$17.12.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.