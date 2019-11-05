Canaccord Genuity Group (CF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Canaccord Genuity Group to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$325.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.50 million.

Shares of TSE CF opened at C$5.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.96 million and a P/E ratio of 10.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.39. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$4.82 and a 1-year high of C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

