Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Shares Down 13.9%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) was down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.03, approximately 104,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 66,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.52.

The stock has a market cap of $142.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.23.

In related news, Director Chad Stanley Ulansky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.36, for a total transaction of C$158,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,755.52. Also, Director Vernon Frolick sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$34,383.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$720,434.38.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the Republic of Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen, where it owns exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,583 square kilometers.

