Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.84. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2020 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRK. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $83.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $221.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

