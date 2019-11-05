Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,806. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.19.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,565. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSWC. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

