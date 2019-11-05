CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Shares Up 1.8%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.44, 667 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23.

About CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments.

