CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 347 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 132,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 100,333 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

