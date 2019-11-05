CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,427,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,178,000 after purchasing an additional 630,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,084,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,415,000 after acquiring an additional 527,530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,780,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,497,000 after acquiring an additional 336,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 21.0% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,316,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,510,000 after acquiring an additional 922,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge P. Lemann purchased 3,496,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,570,441.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

