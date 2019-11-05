CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Margaret M. Foran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $224,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,286.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,775 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $75.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.