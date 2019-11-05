CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $130,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,154 shares of company stock valued at $175,163 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $151.27 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $178.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The business had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $199.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.