CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given a $63.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDNA. HC Wainwright set a $43.00 target price on CareDx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised CareDx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.17.

Get CareDx alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.99. CareDx has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. CareDx’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CareDx by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in CareDx by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 410,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 101,155 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CareDx by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 1,686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 234,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 221,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.