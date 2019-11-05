Caribbean Investment (LON:CIHL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.12

Shares of Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.12 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 352334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

The company has a market cap of $15.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.28.

Caribbean Investment Company Profile (LON:CIHL)

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

