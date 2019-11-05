Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) PT Raised to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.47% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE CUP.U traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.43. 7,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.44 million and a PE ratio of 22.35. Caribbean Utilities has a 52-week low of C$11.75 and a 52-week high of C$17.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Caribbean Utilities alerts:

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.