Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of CWST traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,870. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 63.50% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $198.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, insider Edmond Coletta sold 21,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $990,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Heald bought 8,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,989.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,505.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,412 shares of company stock worth $9,342,812. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 328,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,912 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

