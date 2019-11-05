Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Catalyst Media Group stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Tuesday. Catalyst Media Group has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 million and a PE ratio of 17.00.

Get Catalyst Media Group alerts:

About Catalyst Media Group

Catalyst Media Group Plc, through its 20.54% interest in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited, provides specialized broadcast solutions in the United Kingdom. The company's broadcast solutions include HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite Internet and teleport, and fiber services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.