Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAT. Stephens began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caterpillar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.58.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day moving average is $129.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,976 shares of company stock worth $3,006,729 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

