CBS (CBS.A) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%.

NYSE CBS.A opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.05. CBS has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $58.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBS.A. TheStreet lowered CBS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About CBS

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

