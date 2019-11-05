CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CCUR opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.63 and a current ratio of 35.63. CCUR has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

