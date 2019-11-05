CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in CDW by 8.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 2,321.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 115,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $131.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $7,072,152.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $6,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,385,415.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,755 shares of company stock worth $21,213,587. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on CDW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.