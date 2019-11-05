Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Celgene during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Celgene by 212.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Celgene during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Celgene during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celgene during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Shares of CELG stock opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $109.07.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

