Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of CELH opened at $3.65 on Friday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.15 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe bought 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth $35,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth $487,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 3.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth $189,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

