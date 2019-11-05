CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CENT PUERTO S A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered CENT PUERTO S A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CENT PUERTO S A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CENT PUERTO S A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get CENT PUERTO S A/S alerts:

NYSE CEPU opened at $3.45 on Friday. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $11.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.29 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,750,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 61,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.