Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 5.8%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.55, approximately 10,775,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 4,797,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. TD Securities cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim set a $7.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $959.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Centennial Resource Development’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,084.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

