Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Centerstate Bank from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ:CSFL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,198. Centerstate Bank has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Centerstate Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Oakley purchased 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,332.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,711.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSFL. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 33,234 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,853,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

