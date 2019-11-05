Century Communities Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

CCS opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $945.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 1,419.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $2,082,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

