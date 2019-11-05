Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CDAY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.55. 12,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,478. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -989.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.15.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $364,000,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $325,062.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,138,162 shares of company stock worth $891,792,148. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

