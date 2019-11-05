Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CERS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cerus in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Cerus in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

Cerus stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.33. 1,192,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,609. Cerus has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $651.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 100.59% and a negative net margin of 100.38%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 18,795 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $101,493.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,649 shares in the company, valued at $959,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,903 shares of company stock worth $394,513 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,049,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after buying an additional 4,121,845 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,049,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after buying an additional 4,103,996 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,503,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 896,994 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,493,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,731,000 after buying an additional 853,589 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 915,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 744,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

