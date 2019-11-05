CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CF. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Rowe boosted their target price on CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $57.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $47.62 on Friday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,600 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $4,591,665.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,200.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,687,531 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

