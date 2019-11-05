CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after buying an additional 6,744,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

NYSE T opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

