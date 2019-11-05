Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

SCHW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.11. The company had a trading volume of 281,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,996. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $4,430,886.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

