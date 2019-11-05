Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report issued on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLDT. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $858.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 2.62%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $748,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,727,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,594,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,002,000 after buying an additional 197,377 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,850,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 708,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 98,862 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

