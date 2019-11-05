Chemring Group (LON:CHG) PT Raised to GBX 220 at Peel Hunt

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price target lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Chemring Group to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of LON:CHG opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $569.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 197.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. Chemring Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.50 ($2.80).

In other news, insider Laurie Bowen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £29,700 ($38,808.31).

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

