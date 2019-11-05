Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires New Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

NYSE CIT opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. CIT Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

In related news, insider Steve Solk acquired 2,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,345.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett acquired 7,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $307,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,655.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,430 shares of company stock worth $1,316,860. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

