Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,540 American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,199,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 58,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $1,629,600.00. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $239,503.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,207,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,659 shares of company stock valued at $16,533,319. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.71. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

AFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.