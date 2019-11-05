Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crocs worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Crocs by 14.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $154,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $305,000.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Crocs stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.03. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.