Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,890 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $47,020.00. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $402,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.61.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.67 and a beta of 1.15. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

