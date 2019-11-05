Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91.

