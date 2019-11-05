Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 price target (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,804.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,760.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,841.40. The company has a market capitalization of $888.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

