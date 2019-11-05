Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 65,204 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 43,442 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average is $109.49. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $87.16 and a 1 year high of $114.72.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

