Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,797 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 174.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus set a $325.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.21.

INTU opened at $254.06 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $295.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.73 and a 200-day moving average of $264.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total transaction of $37,137,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $680,666.35. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

