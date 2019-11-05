Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $292.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $435.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.54.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

