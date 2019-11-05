Chimpion Price Down 4.4% This Week (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Chimpion token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001233 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $254,516.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00220944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.01489847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028561 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00119340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

