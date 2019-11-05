China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised China Mobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

China Mobile stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 783,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,559. China Mobile has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The company has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHL. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in China Mobile by 106.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in China Mobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in China Mobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in China Mobile by 84.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

