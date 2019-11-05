China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of China Mobile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Mobile from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Mobile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.22.

CHL traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.02. 783,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,559. China Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.9732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 83.4% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 82,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 19.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

