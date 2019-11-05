Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $94.78.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.70 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 141.56% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $1,292,778.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,052.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $1,023,766.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.