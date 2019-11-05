CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of CCC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

